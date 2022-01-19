Phichit gardener showcases THB500,000 desert rose

Desert rose (Adenium obesum) is called “Chuan Chom” in Thai, which roughly translates into “worthy of admiration”. They are small tropical plants that can withstand heat and require change of soil only twice a year. Desert roses are highly popular among garden enthusiasts in Thailand due to their vibrant colour and their shape resembling miniature trees.

“Desert roses from Big Aui Garden have won several awards throughout the country, especially the Phet Aiyada breed, which costs from a hundred thousand to several hundred thousand baht,” said Surachet.

Surachet decided not to sell an eight-year-old Phet Aiyada desert rose despite being offered THB500,000 for the plant. Instead, he keeps it as a breeder plant for customers looking for baby desert roses for their gardens, as well as to provide seedlings to farmers who are interested in growing desert roses.

Surachet said the income from selling seedlings alone generates about THB100,000 a month.

