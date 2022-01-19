Fri, January 21, 2022

life

Phichit gardener showcases THB500,000 desert rose

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Phichit gardener showcases THB500,0...

The Big Aui Chuan Chom Garden in Phichit province attracts flower lovers nationwide with over 1,000 decorative plants, including the signature “Phet Aiyada” desert rose that gets offers for half a million baht.

Surachet Sanguansub, owner of the botanical garden located in Pak Thang subdistrict, said that he had started this business in 2011 by growing decorative plants, such as heart of Jesus and devil's ivy.

“My friend gave me a few pots of desert roses and said they were hard to grow, so I tried growing them for a decade and selling them to those who were interested in this plant.”

Phichit gardener showcases THB500,000 desert rose

Desert rose (Adenium obesum) is called “Chuan Chom” in Thai, which roughly translates into “worthy of admiration”. They are small tropical plants that can withstand heat and require change of soil only twice a year. Desert roses are highly popular among garden enthusiasts in Thailand due to their vibrant colour and their shape resembling miniature trees.

“Desert roses from Big Aui Garden have won several awards throughout the country, especially the Phet Aiyada breed, which costs from a hundred thousand to several hundred thousand baht,” said Surachet.

Phichit gardener showcases THB500,000 desert rose

Surachet decided not to sell an eight-year-old Phet Aiyada desert rose despite being offered THB500,000 for the plant. Instead, he keeps it as a breeder plant for customers looking for baby desert roses for their gardens, as well as to provide seedlings to farmers who are interested in growing desert roses.

Phichit gardener showcases THB500,000 desert rose

Phichit gardener showcases THB500,000 desert rose

Surachet said the income from selling seedlings alone generates about THB100,000 a month.

For more information, visit Facebook @AdeniumBIGAUI

Related News

Flower power

Phichit medic who died after booster Pfizer vaccine had underlying health issues

Phichit to quadruple CCTV surveillance

Related News

Published : January 19, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Japanese company recalls Lay’s potato chips imported from Thailand

Published : Jan 21, 2022

Ban on Thailand hosting global sports events lifted next month

Published : Jan 21, 2022

BlackPink’s Lisa breaks new record on Spotify

Published : Jan 21, 2022

Fiery curries, somtam put Thailand ahead in global spicy cuisine contest

Published : Jan 21, 2022

Latest News

Thai exports hit a historic high in December

Published : Jan 21, 2022

Hua Hin and Cha-am to become ‘global wellness destinations’

Published : Jan 21, 2022

Move Forward wins taxpayers' vote to bag Bt30m for development

Published : Jan 21, 2022

Omicron now in every province in Thailand: Health agency

Published : Jan 21, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.