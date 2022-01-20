Prayut rules out Cabinet reshuffle and House dissolution

If MPs resign from a party on their own, they would lose their parliamentary status. The political party law allows MPs expelled by parties to join a new party within 30 days.

Prayut said he had nothing to do with the ouster of the group because it was a decision of the party’s executive board.

Prayut said he respected the democracy and he had taken up the post of prime minister in a democratic way to administer the country.

The PM said his critics were painting a distorted picture that he was being propped up by senators as the coup leader. “But as a matter of fact, I was nominated by political parties and the senators deliberated on my nomination,” Prayut said. “Parties would not nominate me if they could not gather enough support from MPs.”

When asked at the press conferee as to whether he had talked to Prawit recently and whether the deputy prime minister had sent any signal to him, Prayut replied: “We have love and good wishes for each other and we have mutual respect,” and walked away.