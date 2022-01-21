Thundershowers, gusty winds and hails forecast in upper Thailand

Meanwhile, the weak high pressure-system covers the South China Sea while the weak northeast monsoon prevails over the Gulf and the South, bringing isolated thundershowers to the South.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cool to cold weather with thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas, gusty winds and hails; temperature lows of 15-20 degrees and highs of 25-29 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 7-14 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Cool weather with thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas, gusty winds and hails; temperature lows of 16-20 degrees and highs of 26-32 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 10-15 degrees Celsius.

Central: Cool weather in the morning with thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas and gusty winds; temperature lows of 20-22 degrees, highs of 27-30 degrees Celsius.

East: Cool weather in the morning with thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas and gusty winds; temperature lows of 20-23 degrees, highs of 29-31 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and about a meter high offshore.

South (east coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-24 degrees, highs of 28-33 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters high during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Partly cloudy with isolated light rains; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees, highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and about a meter high offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas and gusty winds; temperature lows of 21-24 degrees, highs of 30-31 degrees Celsius.



Source: Thailand Meteorological Department