Thailand records 8,640 Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths on Friday

Death toll increased by 13, while 8,641 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.
The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,361,702 – 2,256,982 of whom have recovered, 82,720 are still in hospitals and 22,000 have died.
Separately, another 46,078 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 110,971 their second shot and 366,041 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 111,323,026.
According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 343.27 million on Friday, 276.42 million of whom have recovered, 61.26 million are active cases (95,913 in severe condition) and 5.59 million have died (up by 9,084).
Thailand ranks 26th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 70.54 million, followed by India with 38.56 million, Brazil with 23.59 million, the UK with 15.61 million and France with 15.6 million.
Published : January 21, 2022
By : THE NATION
