Mon, February 07, 2022

in-focus

Croc meat proves big hit in Nakhon Pathom shabu-shabu restaurant

In response to the soaring price of pork, a Nakhon Pathom shabu-shabu restaurant has come up with a new menu offering crocodile meat – a deal that is grabbing a lot of attention on social media.

The owner of Tidmor Moo Kratha Buffet on Buddhamonthon 5 Road in Nakhon Pathom’s Samphran district said she has been offering crocodile meat for two weeks now and it has proved to be very popular.

In fact, she said, the demand is so high that she has upped her daily purchase from seven kilos to 25kg. This is because she opts for tail meat, which is soft with a little fat and tastes like pork.

Apart from being used as a shabu-shabu ingredient, the crocodile meat is also used for several other dishes, including meat sauteed with garlic and “larb”, a traditional Northeast spicy dish made with minced meat.

Yet, despite the soaring prices, the restaurant also offers pork in the 168 baht, all-you-can-eat shabu-shabu buffet.

