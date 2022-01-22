Mon, February 07, 2022

Thundershowers and gusty winds forecast in upper Thailand, hails are possible in the North and the Northeast

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Saturday (January 22) that the westerly trough moves through the North, the upper Northeast and the Central regions while the weak high pressure-system covers the South China Sea. Thundershowers, gusty winds and hails are likely in the North and the Northeast. People should beware of the severe condition by keeping off outdoor places, big trees and unsecured billboards. Farmers should prevent for crop damage.

The Department also mentioned that the weak northeast monsoon prevails across the Gulf of Thailand and the South and brings isolated thundershowers to the South.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cool to cold weather with thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas, gusty winds and hails; temperature lows of 16-21 degrees and highs of 24-29 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 6-14 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Cool weather with thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas, gusty winds and hails; temperature lows of 17-23 degrees and highs of 24-28 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 10-15 degrees Celsius.

Central: Cool weather in the morning with thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas and gusty winds; temperature lows of 20-22 degrees, highs of 29-31 degrees Celsius.

East: Cool weather in the morning with thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas and gusty winds; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees, highs of 29-31 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and about a meter high offshore.

South (east coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-25 degrees, highs of 29-33 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters high during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Partly cloudy with isolated light rains; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees, highs of 32-35 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and about a meter high offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas and gusty winds; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees, highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Published : January 22, 2022

By : THE NATION

