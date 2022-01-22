Mon, February 07, 2022

Bangkokians take a historic trip into Hua Lamphong’s past

The exhibition, “Hua Lamphong in Your Eyes”, documenting the 106 years of Bangkok’s iconic railway station, wrapped up on January 16 but left a lasting impression on people, especially the younger generation.

The photographs on display included one of King Rama V launching the first train from Bangkok to Ayutthaya on March 26, 1896, which is now marked as the founding day of Thailand’s railway system. There were also photographs capturing the changes Hua Lamphong’s interior and exterior have seen over the century.

