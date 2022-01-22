Bangkokians take a historic trip into Hua Lamphong’s past

The photographs on display included one of King Rama V launching the first train from Bangkok to Ayutthaya on March 26, 1896, which is now marked as the founding day of Thailand’s railway system. There were also photographs capturing the changes Hua Lamphong’s interior and exterior have seen over the century.
Published : January 22, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022