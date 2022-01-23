Cool weather and slight drop in temperature in upper Thailand, isolated thundershowers in the South

The 24-hour weather forecast for different regions:

North: Cool to cold and 1-2 °C drop in temperature. Isolated light rains; temperature lows of 13-20 °C and highs of 28-34 °C; temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 3-10 °C.

Northeast: Cool in the morning and 1-2 °C drop in temperature. Isolated thundershowers; temperature lows of 18-21 °C and highs of 26-32 °C; temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 10-15 °C.

Central: Cool with fog in the morning and slight drop in temperature; temperature lows of 21-22 °C and highs of 31-33 °C.

East: Cool in the morning and slight drop in temperature. Isolated thundershowers; temperature lows of 20-25 °C, highs of 29-33 °C; waves below 1 metre high and about 1 metre offshore.

South (east coast): Cool in the morning. Isolated thundershowers; temperature lows of 21-24 °C, highs of 28-33 °C; waves below 1 metre high and about 1 metre in thundershowers in Surat Thani upwards, while about 1 metre high and above 1 metre in thundershowers in Nakhon Si Thammarat downwards.

South (west coast): Partly cloudy with isolated light rains; temperature lows of 22-25 °C, highs of 32-34 °C; waves below 1 metre high and about 1 metre offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Partly cloudy and isolated light rains; temperature lows of 22-24 °C and highs of 31-34 °C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department