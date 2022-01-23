Cool weather and slight drop in temperature in upper Thailand, isolated thundershowers in the South

People in the area should beware of the severe condition by keeping off outdoor places, big trees and unsecured billboards. Farmers should prevent for crop damage.
Meanwhile, the weak high-pressure system covers the upper North and the Northeast of Thailand and The South China Sea, and the upper westerly winds prevail over upper Thailand. Cool to cold is forecast in the North and cool in the morning is forecast in the Northeast, the Central and the East regions.
On mountaintops of the North and the Northeast, cold to very cold is forecast. The minimum temperature of the North mountaintops is in range of 3-10 °C while the Northeast ranges by 10-15 °C.
The weak northeast monsoon prevails over the Gulf and the South with isolated thundershowers.
The 24-hour weather forecast for different regions:
North: Cool to cold and 1-2 °C drop in temperature. Isolated light rains; temperature lows of 13-20 °C and highs of 28-34 °C; temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 3-10 °C.
Northeast: Cool in the morning and 1-2 °C drop in temperature. Isolated thundershowers; temperature lows of 18-21 °C and highs of 26-32 °C; temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 10-15 °C.
Central: Cool with fog in the morning and slight drop in temperature; temperature lows of 21-22 °C and highs of 31-33 °C.
East: Cool in the morning and slight drop in temperature. Isolated thundershowers; temperature lows of 20-25 °C, highs of 29-33 °C; waves below 1 metre high and about 1 metre offshore.
South (east coast): Cool in the morning. Isolated thundershowers; temperature lows of 21-24 °C, highs of 28-33 °C; waves below 1 metre high and about 1 metre in thundershowers in Surat Thani upwards, while about 1 metre high and above 1 metre in thundershowers in Nakhon Si Thammarat downwards.
South (west coast): Partly cloudy with isolated light rains; temperature lows of 22-25 °C, highs of 32-34 °C; waves below 1 metre high and about 1 metre offshore.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Partly cloudy and isolated light rains; temperature lows of 22-24 °C and highs of 31-34 °C.
Published : January 23, 2022
By : THE NATION
