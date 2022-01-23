Thailand records 7,686 Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths on Sunday

Death toll increased by 13, while 7,445 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.
The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,377,500 – 2,272,009 of whom have recovered, 83,459 are still in hospitals and 22,032 have died.
According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 349.82 million on Sunday, 278.14 million of whom have recovered, 66.07 million are active cases (96,160 in severe condition) and 5.61 million have died (up by 6,356).
Thailand ranks 26th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 71.72 million, followed by India with 39.21 million, Brazil with 23.96 million, France with 16.39 million and the UK with 15.78 million.
Published : January 23, 2022
By : THE NATION
