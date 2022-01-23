Mon, February 07, 2022

Thailand records 7,686 Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths on Sunday

Public Health Ministry reported on Sunday (January 23) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 7,686 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, 186 of whom are foreign travellers.

Death toll increased by 13, while 7,445 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,377,500 – 2,272,009 of whom have recovered, 83,459 are still in hospitals and 22,032 have died.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 349.82 million on Sunday, 278.14 million of whom have recovered, 66.07 million are active cases (96,160 in severe condition) and 5.61 million have died (up by 6,356).

Thailand ranks 26th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 71.72 million, followed by India with 39.21 million, Brazil with 23.96 million, France with 16.39 million and the UK with 15.78 million.

Published : January 23, 2022

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
