Thailand records 7,686 Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths on Sunday

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 349.82 million on Sunday, 278.14 million of whom have recovered, 66.07 million are active cases (96,160 in severe condition) and 5.61 million have died (up by 6,356).

Thailand ranks 26th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 71.72 million, followed by India with 39.21 million, Brazil with 23.96 million, France with 16.39 million and the UK with 15.78 million.