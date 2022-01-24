Mon, February 07, 2022

Thailand records 7,139 Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths on Monday

Ministry of Public Health reported on Monday (January 24) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 7,139 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, 195 of whom have arrived in Thailand from abroad.

Death toll increased by 13, while 8,100 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,384,639 – 2,280,109 of whom have recovered, 82,485 are still in hospitals and 22,045 have died.

Separately, another 49,456 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 101,051 their second shot and 438,401 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 112,471,503.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 352.13 million on Monday, 279.85 million of whom have recovered, 66.67 million are active cases (95,653 in severe condition) and 5.61 million have died (up by 4,627).

 

Thailand ranks 26th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 71.93 million, followed by India with 39.54 million, Brazil with 24.04 million, France with 16.69 million and the UK with 15.78 million.

