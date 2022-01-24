Thailand records 7,139 Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths on Monday

Death toll increased by 13, while 8,100 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,384,639 – 2,280,109 of whom have recovered, 82,485 are still in hospitals and 22,045 have died.

Separately, another 49,456 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 101,051 their second shot and 438,401 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 112,471,503.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 352.13 million on Monday, 279.85 million of whom have recovered, 66.67 million are active cases (95,653 in severe condition) and 5.61 million have died (up by 4,627).