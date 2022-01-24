Navy works hard to contain oil spill from sunken tanker in Gulf of Thailand

“The Region 1 Navy Command dispatched a patrol boat and helicopter to investigate the areas upon being alerted of the incident,” he said.

Pokkhrong added that the spilled oil appears to have only created a thin film on the water and should eventually decompose. The Navy has deployed oil booms to contain the slick and will let nature do the rest.

“However, we will continue monitoring the situation closely, especially concerning the marine ecological system and nearby communities,” he said.

The P Andaman 2 was captained by Wayu Moryadee and had five crew members. They were rescued by Venus 21, which had earlier loaded oil onto P Andaman 2 before it sank.

Authorities have contacted Thai Laemthong Fishery Oil Trade, the owner of P Andaman 2, to provide oil-absorbing chemicals and other equipment to salvage the ship.