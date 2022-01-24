Mon, February 07, 2022

Navy works hard to contain oil spill from sunken tanker in Gulf of Thailand

The Royal Thai Navy is working round the clock to ensure the slick caused by the sinking of an oil tanker does not reach the shores of Chumphon and Prachuap Khiri Khan, navy spokesman Vice Admiral Pokkhrong Monthatphalin said on Sunday.

“Preliminary investigation found an oil slick about 10 kilometres long and up to 200 metres wide from the sunken ship. The slick is slowly moving northwards. The Navy has put the severity of the situation at Level 1,” Pokkhrong said. However, he voiced concern about the sunken ship discharging more oil.

P Andaman 2, which was carrying 500,000 litres of diesel, reportedly sank 24 nautical miles off the coast of Chumphon at 7.15pm on Saturday.

“The Region 1 Navy Command dispatched a patrol boat and helicopter to investigate the areas upon being alerted of the incident,” he said.

Pokkhrong added that the spilled oil appears to have only created a thin film on the water and should eventually decompose. The Navy has deployed oil booms to contain the slick and will let nature do the rest.

“However, we will continue monitoring the situation closely, especially concerning the marine ecological system and nearby communities,” he said.

The P Andaman 2 was captained by Wayu Moryadee and had five crew members. They were rescued by Venus 21, which had earlier loaded oil onto P Andaman 2 before it sank.

Authorities have contacted Thai Laemthong Fishery Oil Trade, the owner of P Andaman 2, to provide oil-absorbing chemicals and other equipment to salvage the ship.

January 24, 2022

THE NATION

