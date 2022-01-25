Thailand hands Akara 10-year licence for dispute-hit Chatree gold mine

Akara Resources has been told to operate its business strictly in line with Thai laws and regulations, DPIM director-general Nirun Yingmahisaranon said.

The company has also been instructed to hire residents living near mining areas to generate revenue for local communities, he added.

"Also, Akara Resources Plc has been instructed to protect the environment and health of residents so it can coexist with local communities and society," he said.

The concession extension was aimed to ensure that Thailand could produce enough of its own gold and silver, boosting the economy and quality of life amid the Covid-19 crisis, he added.