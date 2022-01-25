Mon, February 07, 2022

Thailand drops six places to 110th in Corruption Perceptions Index

Thailand has fallen six places to 110th in the annual Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) published by Transparency International on Tuesday.

Thailand’s score fell one point to 35 in the CPI for 2021. The index ranks 180 countries and territories according to their perceived levels of corruption on a scale of zero (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).

The CPI is the most widely used global corruption ranking in the world. It measures how corrupt each country’s public sector is perceived to be by experts and businesspeople. Each country’s score is a combination of at least three data sources drawn from 13 different corruption surveys and assessments. These data sources are collected by a variety of reputable institutions, including the World Bank and the World Economic Forum.

 

Denmark, Finland and New Zealand share the top place in the 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index, with a score of 88.

Countries that share 110th place with Thailand on a score of 35 include Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Mongolia and Malawi.

Singapore is the only Asian nation that makes the top 10 least corrupt countries in the world, coming in fourth with a score of 85, tied with Norway and Sweden.

