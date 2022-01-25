Thailand drops six places to 110th in Corruption Perceptions Index

Thailand’s score fell one point to 35 in the CPI for 2021. The index ranks 180 countries and territories according to their perceived levels of corruption on a scale of zero (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).

The CPI is the most widely used global corruption ranking in the world. It measures how corrupt each country’s public sector is perceived to be by experts and businesspeople. Each country’s score is a combination of at least three data sources drawn from 13 different corruption surveys and assessments. These data sources are collected by a variety of reputable institutions, including the World Bank and the World Economic Forum.