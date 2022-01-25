Palang Pracharath 'not just a vehicle for some leaders to stay in power'

The PPRP, last week, expelled former secretary-general Thamanat Prompow and 20 other MPs from the party. Thamanat is known to have strong ties with Prawit and his expulsion is seen as a sign of rifts between Prayut and Prawit because Thamanat reportedly engineered a failed move to have Prayut voted out in a previous no-confidence debate.

Patcharin said the remaining PPRP MPs are still united.

“They may have different opinions, but when they work for the people they will work with unity as a key mechanism in supporting the government to solve the people’s problems,” the spokeswoman said.

“The PPRP still enjoys stability. We are not a political vehicle but we are a political institution that is ready to work for the people to help them have well-being using the policies and solutions of the government.”

The PPRP was formed after the 2014 coup and it projected coup leader Prayut as its prime minister candidate, creating an image of the party merely serving as a vehicle for the coup leaders to retain power.