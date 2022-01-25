Palang Pracharath 'not just a vehicle for some leaders to stay in power'

Spokeswoman Patcharin Samsiripong, who is also a Bangkok MP, was commenting on reported rifts in the party and possible differences between party leader and Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan and Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.
The PPRP, last week, expelled former secretary-general Thamanat Prompow and 20 other MPs from the party. Thamanat is known to have strong ties with Prawit and his expulsion is seen as a sign of rifts between Prayut and Prawit because Thamanat reportedly engineered a failed move to have Prayut voted out in a previous no-confidence debate.
Patcharin said the remaining PPRP MPs are still united.
“They may have different opinions, but when they work for the people they will work with unity as a key mechanism in supporting the government to solve the people’s problems,” the spokeswoman said.
“The PPRP still enjoys stability. We are not a political vehicle but we are a political institution that is ready to work for the people to help them have well-being using the policies and solutions of the government.”
The PPRP was formed after the 2014 coup and it projected coup leader Prayut as its prime minister candidate, creating an image of the party merely serving as a vehicle for the coup leaders to retain power.
Patcharin said the PPRP still believes in Prayut and will continue to support him as the party’s prime minister candidate.
She said Prayut, Prawit, and Interior Minister General Anupong Paojinda still have close ties. “They will remain united forever and in all situations,” the spokeswoman added.
The three generals are all former Army chiefs and are known to have launched the 2014 coup that toppled the government of Yingluck Shinawatra.
Published : January 25, 2022
By : THE NATION
