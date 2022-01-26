Thailand records 7,587 Covid-19 cases and 19 deaths on Wednesday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,398,944 – 2,295,569 of whom have recovered, 81,299 are still in hospitals and 22,076 have died.

Separately, another 41,545 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 73,034 their second shot and 307,158 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 113,181,596.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 359.35 million on Wednesday, 284.68 million of whom have recovered, 69.04 million are active cases (95,828 in severe condition) and 5.63 million have died (up by 9,647).

Thailand ranks 27th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 73.45 million, followed by India with 40.08 million, Brazil with 24.33 million, France with 17.3 million and the UK with 16.05 million.