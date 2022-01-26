Mon, February 07, 2022

Thailand records 7,587 Covid-19 cases and 19 deaths on Wednesday

Ministry of Public Health reported on Wednesday (January 26) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 7,587 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, 156 of whom have arrived in Thailand from abroad.

Death toll increased by 19, while 7,801 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

Cumulative cases in the country since January 1, 2022 are at 175,509.
 

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,398,944 – 2,295,569 of whom have recovered, 81,299 are still in hospitals and 22,076 have died.

Separately, another 41,545 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 73,034 their second shot and 307,158 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 113,181,596.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 359.35 million on Wednesday, 284.68 million of whom have recovered, 69.04 million are active cases (95,828 in severe condition) and 5.63 million have died (up by 9,647).

Thailand ranks 27th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 73.45 million, followed by India with 40.08 million, Brazil with 24.33 million, France with 17.3 million and the UK with 16.05 million.

Published : January 26, 2022

By : THE NATION

