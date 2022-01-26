14 now infected with Omicron ‘stealth’ subvariant, one dies

Omicron BA.2 has been nicknamed the “stealth variant” due to difficulties in comparison between this particular variant and Delta using the RT-PCR method.

BA.2 is spreading rapidly in around 40 countries, including Singapore, India, Denmark, Sweden and the UK.

“The Omicron variant that has been found in Thailand since December 6 last year is the BA.1 variant that has mutations in the K417N, T478K, N501Y and del69/70 positions from the original Covid-19 virus,” Supphakit explained.

“About three weeks after it was first discovered among foreign travellers, the BA.1 variant has spread quickly throughout a number of countries with several clusters reported in populated and tourism areas,” he said.