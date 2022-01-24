‘Stealth’ variant spreading faster than original Omicron: researchers

Thira also asked people to keep updated on the Covid-19 situation and protect themselves, even though Omicron is spreading more slowly in Thailand than in other countries.

People should wear two-layered face masks, avoid crowded and poorly ventilated places, avoid meeting with others, and keep at least one metre away from others.

"If you feel ill, you should take a break and see the doctor," he said.

Omicron now has three subvariants, BA.1, BA.2 and BA.3, according to the World Health Organisation.

