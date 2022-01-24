Thu, January 27, 2022

life

‘Stealth’ variant spreading faster than original Omicron: researchers

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • ‘Stealth’ variant spreading faster ...

The Omicron subvariant BA.2 is spreading rapidly in around 40 countries, including Singapore, India, Denmark, Sweden and the UK, Chulalongkorn University Faculty of Medicine lecturer Thira Woratanarat said on Monday.

Although there is still insufficient data on its severity and resistance to vaccines, researchers note that Omicron BA.2 is spreading faster than Omicron BA.1, he added.

"The characteristics of Omicron BA.2 are very different from Omicron BA.1, so I would urge scientists to speed up research on its transmission, virulence and vaccine resistance," he wrote on Facebook.

BA.2, which has been nicknamed the “stealth variant” now accounts for almost half of cases in Denmark.

Thira also asked people to keep updated on the Covid-19 situation and protect themselves, even though Omicron is spreading more slowly in Thailand than in other countries.

People should wear two-layered face masks, avoid crowded and poorly ventilated places, avoid meeting with others, and keep at least one metre away from others.

"If you feel ill, you should take a break and see the doctor," he said.

Omicron now has three subvariants, BA.1, BA.2 and BA.3, according to the World Health Organisation.

Related stories:

Related News

Published : January 24, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Nattawut steps in to face Allazov at ONE: ONLY THE BRAVE

Published : Jan 26, 2022

Yong: Administering different types of vaccines provides high immunity

Published : Jan 26, 2022

Centre identifies more contagious virus among Omicron variants

Published : Jan 25, 2022

Eight people reported dead in crush at African Cup of Nations match

Published : Jan 25, 2022

Latest News

Thailand records 8,078 Covid-19 cases and 22 deaths on Thursday

Published : Jan 27, 2022

ASEAN+3 economic prospects positive in 2022

Published : Jan 27, 2022

S. Korea confirms highly pathogenic bird flu case in southwestern region

Published : Jan 27, 2022

Singapore signs FTA with Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru bloc

Published : Jan 27, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.