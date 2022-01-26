Australian firm ‘free to reopen Chatree gold mine, if it follows the law'

Wissanu said agencies responsible for this matter can perform their duties in line with their procedures and authority, adding the agencies will report the progress to him and the Cabinet every three months.

He added that irrespective of the dispute between the Thai government and Kingsgate Consolidated, the company can reopen the Chatree gold mine, but they must follow the provisions of the new Minerals Act, including land permission, environment and community.

“The National Council for Peace and Order [formed after the 2014 coup] had ordered the temporary suspension of Kingsgate Consolidated's business as new minerals-related laws had not been framed at that time. It is now up to agencies responsible for the matter to investigate and report to the government periodically,” he said.