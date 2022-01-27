Bang Sue-Bang Bamru train route to remain closed amid bridge repairs

He said the ITD-ARC joint venture, which is responsible for strengthening the bridge, has been urged to inspect the overall structure to ensure the safety of trains and passengers.

“The reopening date will be announced later,” Ekkarat said.

He said the following train routes have been changed to bypass Rama VI Bridge during the maintenance:

• Express Train No 43 (Bangkok-Surat Thani), changed to Bang Bamru-Surat Thani

• Normal Train No 261 (Bangkok-Hua Hin), changed to Thonburi-Hua Hin

• Express Train No 31 (Bangkok-Hat Yai), changed to Bang Bamru-Hat Yai

• Urban Train No 355 (Bangkok-Nong Pla Duk), changed to Bang Bamru-Nong Pla Duk

• Express Train No 83 (Bangkok-Trang), changed to Bang Bamru-Trang

• Express Train No 85 (Bangkok-Nakhon Si Thammarat), changed to Bang Bamru-Nakhon Si Thammarat

• Express Train No 39 (Bangkok-Surat Thani), changed to Bang Bamru-Surat Thani

• Urban Train No 356 (Nong Pla Duk-Bangkok), changed to Nong Pla Duk-Bang Bamru

• Express Train No 40 (Surat Thani-Bangkok), changed to Surat Thani-Bang Bamru

• Speed Train No172 (Sungai Kolok-Bangkok), changed to Sungai Kolok-Bang Bamru

• Normal Train No 262 (Hua Hin-Bangkok), changed to Hua Hin-Thonburi

• Express Train No 86 (Nakhon Si Thammarat-Bangkok), changed to Nakhon Si Thammarat-Bang Bamru

• Express Train No 84 (Trang-Bangkok), changed to Trang-Bang Bamru

• Express Train No 32 (Hat Yai-Bangkok), changed to Hat Yai-Bang Bamru

• Express Train No 44 (Surat Thani-Bangkok), changed to Surat Thani-Bang Bamru.