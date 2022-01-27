Mon, February 07, 2022

Rayong oil spill involved 160,000 litres, not 400,000: Marine Dept

The massive oil spill off Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate in Rayong came from 160,000 litres that leaked from a floating jetty, not 400,000 as reported earlier, Department of Marine and Coastal Resources director-general Sophon Thongdee said on Wednesday, citing a report from Star Petroleum Refining, operator of the offshore facility.

He said 80 per cent of the oil spill has been “eliminated” with dispersant, confirming the spill will not wash up on shore.

“The oil spill has not affected marine and coastal resources,” Sophon said. “However, we will bring in academics to assess the environmental impact, both short term and long term.”

Sophon said the department would demand compensation from Star Petroleum Refining in a bid to prevent a similar occurrence.

