Rayong oil spill involved 160,000 litres, not 400,000: Marine Dept

He said 80 per cent of the oil spill has been “eliminated” with dispersant, confirming the spill will not wash up on shore.
“The oil spill has not affected marine and coastal resources,” Sophon said. “However, we will bring in academics to assess the environmental impact, both short term and long term.”
Sophon said the department would demand compensation from Star Petroleum Refining in a bid to prevent a similar occurrence.
Published : January 27, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022