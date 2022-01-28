Govt lottery going online to combat ticket overpricing

Lavaron said the move will on Monday be proposed to the committee tasked with combating overpriced lottery tickets, chaired by Prime Minister's Office Minister Anucha Nakasai.

Sellers with quotas must consent to sell their tickets on the Digital Lottery platform, while the Government Lottery Office (GLO) will keep their real tickets.

"The tickets will disappear once they are purchased, while buyers will receive a receipt in the form of an electronic bill or SMS message," Lavaron explained. "The platform aims to boost sales channels for retailers and keep the ticket price at a maximum of 80 baht."

It will also enable retailers to reduce ticket prices close to the prize-announcement day, and allow them to sell all or only some of their quota online.

Lavaron said the platform will also aim to persuade retailers to sell their tickets via the GPO rather than other outlets.

He added that retailers will receive cash payment once their tickets are purchased, while buyers will be able to purchase as many as are available at 80 baht per ticket.

"Once the platform is launched, retailers who sell tickets on other [online] platforms will lose their quota immediately," he said, adding that over 9,000 retailers have lost their ticket quota this year. He added that these retailers can reregister for a quota, but they would be blacklisted if they sell their tickets on other platforms again.