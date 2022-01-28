Like Las Vegas, Thailand’s first casino should be in remote location: panel member

Panich Vikitsreth, a member of the House of Representatives’ ad-hoc committee studying the feasibility of opening a casino, said that it would be “more suitable” for the complex to be built in a remote and less developed province than a large city.

“The [casino] province and surrounding areas will attract more economic development, with new jobs, increased tourism, more businesses and travel,” he wrote on Facebook.

Panich, an MP from the coalition Democrat Party, said a good example was Las Vegas in the US state of Nevada, once a remote desert town that became a major tourist destination due to casinos and entertainment complexes.