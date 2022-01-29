Mon, February 07, 2022

in-focus

Yala explosion injures one, police defuse 11 other bombs

An explosion in the southern province of Yala on Friday night sent police on a hunt for bombs and they had found 11 suspected explosive devices as of press time on Saturday.

The explosion in front of a convenience store in Muang district at around 9pm on Friday left a 59-year-old man, identified as Manoon Unok, with injuries to his left arm and right leg.

At around the same time, police also found another suspicious-looking box on Siroros Road. The box, containing gunpowder and an integrated circuit attached to a clock, was defused by the bomb disposal team.

Yala explosion injures one, police defuse 11 other bombs

Provincial police chief Pol Maj-General Tinnakorn Rangmart instructed investigators to study all security camera footage from areas around these locations to try and identify suspects. Some of the suspected perpetrators were spotted on the CCTV footage.

Meanwhile, of the 11 suspected explosive devices found, bomb disposal experts managed to defuse three. There were no reports of property damage.

Police believe the perpetrators simply wanted to cause disturbance in the insurgency-hit region.

Related News

Published : January 29, 2022

Related News

Thailand accelerates march to e-government with growing army of service apps

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Minister calls for strict scrutiny after many visitors stuck on mountain

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Thammasat School denies anti-monarchy agenda as PM orders curriculum probe

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Police hunt ‘Russian-speaking’ killers of Canadian gangster in Phuket

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Latest News

Thailand accelerates march to e-government with growing army of service apps

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Drones stage dazzling light show in Sao Paulo to celebrate Chinese New Year, Beijing 2022

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Minister calls for strict scrutiny after many visitors stuck on mountain

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Thammasat School denies anti-monarchy agenda as PM orders curriculum probe

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.