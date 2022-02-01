Isolated thundershowers forecast in all regions with cool to cold weather in the North and Northeast

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cool to cold weather with fog in the morning and thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 12-17 degrees and highs of 30-36 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 4-12 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Cool to cold weather with fog in the morning and thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 13-21 degrees and highs of 28-34 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 8-14 degrees Celsius.

Central: Cool weather with fog in the morning and thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-23 degrees, highs of 32-36 degrees Celsius.

East: Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees, highs of 30-35 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and about a meter high offshore.

South (east coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees, highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and about a meter high during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and about a meter high offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Fog in the morning and isolated light rains; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees, highs of 31-35 degrees Celsius.



Source: Thailand Meteorological Department