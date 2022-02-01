Thu, February 10, 2022

Isolated thundershowers forecast in all regions with cool to cold weather in the North and Northeast

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Tuesday (February 1) that the westerly wind at high altitude prevails over the North and the upper Northeast of Thailand and brings cool to cold weather and morning fog to the areas. Mountaintops in the North and the Northeast are cold to very cold with temperature in the range of 4-14 °C. People in the upper country should take care of their health due to variable weather. All transports should take more caution due to poor visibility.

Meanwhile, another high-pressure system from China has covered upper Vietnam, Loas and the South China Sea. This forces the southerly and southeasterly winds to blow the humidity from the sea to the lower North, the Northeast, the Central and the East, causing isolated light rains in the areas.

The Department also mentioned that the weak northeast monsoon prevails across the Gulf of Thailand, leading to isolated thundershowers over the South.
 

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cool to cold weather with fog in the morning and thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 12-17 degrees and highs of 30-36 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 4-12 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Cool to cold weather with fog in the morning and thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 13-21 degrees and highs of 28-34 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 8-14 degrees Celsius.

Central: Cool weather with fog in the morning and thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-23 degrees, highs of 32-36 degrees Celsius.

East: Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees, highs of 30-35 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and about a meter high offshore.

South (east coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees, highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and about a meter high during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and about a meter high offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Fog in the morning and isolated light rains; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees, highs of 31-35 degrees Celsius.


Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

 

