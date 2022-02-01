Isolated thundershowers forecast in all regions with cool to cold weather in the North and Northeast

Meanwhile, another high-pressure system from China has covered upper Vietnam, Loas and the South China Sea. This forces the southerly and southeasterly winds to blow the humidity from the sea to the lower North, the Northeast, the Central and the East, causing isolated light rains in the areas.
The Department also mentioned that the weak northeast monsoon prevails across the Gulf of Thailand, leading to isolated thundershowers over the South.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Cool to cold weather with fog in the morning and thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 12-17 degrees and highs of 30-36 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 4-12 degrees Celsius.
Northeast: Cool to cold weather with fog in the morning and thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 13-21 degrees and highs of 28-34 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 8-14 degrees Celsius.
Central: Cool weather with fog in the morning and thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-23 degrees, highs of 32-36 degrees Celsius.
East: Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees, highs of 30-35 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and about a meter high offshore.
South (east coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees, highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and about a meter high during thundershowers.
South (west coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and about a meter high offshore.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Fog in the morning and isolated light rains; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees, highs of 31-35 degrees Celsius.
Source: Thailand Meteorological Department
Published : January 31, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022