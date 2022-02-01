Thu, February 10, 2022

in-focus

Thailand records 7,422 Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths on Tuesday

Ministry of Public Health reported on Tuesday (February 1) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 7,422 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, 261 of whom have arrived in Thailand from abroad.

Death toll increased by 12, while 8,715 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

Cumulative cases in the country since January 1, 2022 are at 224,529.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,447,964 – 2,342,765 of whom have recovered, 83,014 are still in hospitals and 22,185 have died.

Separately, another 15,378 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 31,886 their second shot and 155,680 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 115,256,516.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 377.99 million on Tuesday, 299.12 million of whom have recovered, 73.18 million are active cases (92,980 in severe condition) and 5.69 million have died (up by 7,617).

Thailand ranks 30th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 76.22 million, followed by India with 41.47 million, Brazil with 25.45 million, France with 19.14 million and the UK with 16.47 million.

Related News

Published : February 01, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Task force to crack down on fishing trawlers using ‘green diesel’

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Ministry of Public Health to stop registering COVID-19 case as an emergency

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Secretary of the Muslim World League to visit Thailand on Valentine day

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Boxer in viral video touts self-defence benefit of Muay Thai

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Latest News

Task force to crack down on fishing trawlers using ‘green diesel’

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Loans for Thai SMEs eyeing foray into RCEP markets

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Ministry of Public Health to stop registering COVID-19 case as an emergency

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Secretary of the Muslim World League to visit Thailand on Valentine day

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.