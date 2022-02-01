Marine ecosystem generally unaffected by oil leak, claim authorities

The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources said, so far, no oil slicks have been reported on the beaches or coral reefs in Koh Samet’s Ao Prao Bay. It added that the quality of seawater was normal with no smell of oil and that marine life was unaffected.

“The quality of seawater at Suchada, Saeng Chan, Mae Ram Phueng, Ban Phe and Suan Son beaches is normal and no sea creatures have washed up,” the report said.

It added that the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources will on Tuesday check on the possible impact the oil slick may have had on rare marine creatures.

"The result of an analysis into the presence of petroleum hydrocarbon and sediments in seawater will be reported later,” it added.

Earlier local media reports showed that some oil droplets had washed up to Ao Prao Bay.