Marine ecosystem generally unaffected by oil leak, claim authorities

Soon after an underwater pipeline owned by Star Petroleum Refining (SPRC) sprung a leak on January 25, the company began using chemicals to disperse the oil. According to news reports, the leak released at least 60 tonnes of oil into the sea.
The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources said, so far, no oil slicks have been reported on the beaches or coral reefs in Koh Samet’s Ao Prao Bay. It added that the quality of seawater was normal with no smell of oil and that marine life was unaffected.
“The quality of seawater at Suchada, Saeng Chan, Mae Ram Phueng, Ban Phe and Suan Son beaches is normal and no sea creatures have washed up,” the report said.
It added that the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources will on Tuesday check on the possible impact the oil slick may have had on rare marine creatures.
"The result of an analysis into the presence of petroleum hydrocarbon and sediments in seawater will be reported later,” it added.
Earlier local media reports showed that some oil droplets had washed up to Ao Prao Bay.
Meanwhile, the Marine Department is suing SPRC for violating Article 119 of the 1913 Navigation in Thai Waters Act by allowing the oil spill to happen, the department’s deputy director of safety Phuripat Theerakulpisut said.
He added that the department was evaluating the impact of the oil slick on residents and the ecosystem before taking rehabilitation steps.
He said the Marine Department will also open channels for victims to sue SPRC.
"The Rayong Marine Office has suspended the use of SPRC's single-point mooring [SPM] system until maintenance has been completed. Navigators have been told to be careful while sailing near SPM,” he said.
Phuripat added that dispersants deployed by the Marine Department and IRPC have eliminated about 70,000 litres of the oil.
He said the department also deployed a boat on January 30 to join other vessels in using a 350-metre-long buoy to contain the spread of the oil.
Published : February 01, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022