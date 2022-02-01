Thu, February 10, 2022

Complaints piling up as tourism operators struggle with Rayong oil leak

Up to 200 small businesses affected by the oil leak filed complaints against Star Petroleum Refining (SPRC) at the Damrongtham Centre in Rayong’s Muang district.

Up to 60 tonnes of oil gushed into the sea when an underwater pipeline owned by SPRC sprung a leak on January 25 in Rayong’s Map Ta Phut industrial estate.

Most of the businesses that filed complaints on Tuesday were restaurants, bungalows, resorts as well as people who supply beach beds and rubber rings at the beach. The centre, which set up a unit at Sabai Sabai Resort near Mae Ram Phueng Beach, expects more complaints.

 

Mae Ram Phueng Beach was named disaster zone on January 29, while related agencies have been working round the clock to ensure the oil slick does not have too huge an impact on the marine ecosystem.

Published : February 01, 2022

By : THE NATION

