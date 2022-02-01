Thu, February 10, 2022

Princess wishes Thais a strong, impressive future in the Year of the Tiger

Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn called on Thais to boost their strength and become formidable like “tigers with wings” this year.

The handwritten greeting to mark the arrival of the Year of the Tiger on Tuesday was displayed on the Facebook page of Phufa – an initiative launched by the Princess in 1995 to help Thais in remote areas.

The card also carried handwritten Chinese characters and a message in Thai saying “you are already powerful and capable. Work towards becoming stronger and more powerful”.

Published : February 01, 2022

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
