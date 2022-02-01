Princess wishes Thais a strong, impressive future in the Year of the Tiger

The handwritten greeting to mark the arrival of the Year of the Tiger on Tuesday was displayed on the Facebook page of Phufa – an initiative launched by the Princess in 1995 to help Thais in remote areas.
The card also carried handwritten Chinese characters and a message in Thai saying “you are already powerful and capable. Work towards becoming stronger and more powerful”.
Published : February 01, 2022
By : THE NATION
