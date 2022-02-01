Saga of the Blue Diamond Affair

Saudi Arabia minimised diplomatic ties, banned Thai workers and advised its citizens to avoid visiting Thailand after a Thai janitor stole US$20 million worth of jewels from the House of Saud in 1989. This triggered a long-standing row that became known as the “Blue Diamond Affair”.

The theft became one of Thailand’s biggest unsolved mysteries with many police top brass implicated.

One year after the theft, three Saudi diplomats were killed in Bangkok in three separate incidents in one night. One Saudi businessman is also reported missing.

Here’s what happened: