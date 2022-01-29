Thailand eyes chicken exports after Prayut’s visit opens door to Saudi Arabia

He added that his ministry’s Department of International Trade Promotion and Department of Foreign Trade have been discussing the issue with their Saudi Arabian counterparts for a while now.

“We will sell chicken – halal chicken – to Saudi Arabia. Progress has been made in talks and we are just waiting for an official normalisation of bilateral relations,” said Jurin, who also doubles as deputy prime minister.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha visited the wealthy Middle East nation at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.