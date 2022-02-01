Thu, February 10, 2022

No oil slicks detected off Ko Samet national park

Satellite images on Tuesday morning showed no oil slicks on the sea in Rayong's Khao Laem Ya-Mu Ko Samet National Park area, according to the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA).

The Sentinel-1 satellite images were studied during the meeting of the emergency operations centre to tackle up to 60 tonnes of oil that gushed into the sea when an underwater pipeline owned by Star Petroleum Refining Pcl leaked late on January 25 in Rayong’s Map Ta Phut industrial estate.

 

The operations centre consists of several agencies, such as Royal Thai Navy, Pollution Control Department, Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, Marine Department, Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation and Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation

 

"However, it is necessary to conduct on-site survey as thin oil slicks may still remain on the sea surface," GISTDA said.

Published : February 01, 2022

By : THE NATION

