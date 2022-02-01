Northeastern train services resume after deadly accident

The impact of the collision derailed the locomotive and sent it crashing into a roadside ditch. The body of train driver Wutthichai Ruang-aram was found beside the track while the engineer, Jennarong Chuenchoy, was found dead near the locomotive.

No serious injuries were reported among about 100 passengers in the train’s nine carriages, said police.

The truck driver, Surachai Wongsuk, 36, said he approached the crossing at normal speed as there was no stop signal and the barrier was not lowered.

He confirmed the locomotive had hit his trailer and decoupled from the train.

Suchart Maksuk, the official manning the crossing, said he was waiting for Udon Thani station to give him a signal to lower the barrier when the train sped through. He added that the train driver should have noticed the signal telling him the crossing was not clear.

The damaged locomotive was shunted to Udon Thani station while the nine carriages were towed to Bangkok at 3am to deliver the passengers.

Station chief Somphol said the accident blocked the line on Monday night, so buses were used to ferry passengers to their destinations.

He added that Suchart would be questioned by State Railway of Thailand officials and police as part of the investigation into the cause of the accident.