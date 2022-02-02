Industry Ministry will set up panel to investigate Rayong oil spill

An underwater pipeline owned by Star Petroleum Refining (SPRC) sprung a leak last Tuesday, releasing approximately 160,000 litres of oil into the sea before the leak could be plugged.
On Saturday, Rayong’s Mae Ram Phueng Beach was declared a disaster zone after oil from the spill washed ashore. Satellite images showed the slick had spread across 47 square kilometres of sea.
“The objective of the committee is to uncover the exact amount of oil that has seeped into the sea, the cause of the incident and to find solutions that will sustainably mitigate the environmental impact,” Suriya said.
“The panel will consist of experts in related fields, representatives from local communities and relevant government agencies including the Marine Department, the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand, the Pollution Control Department and the Public Health Ministry.”
Headed by the Industry Ministry, the panel will also supervise the “repair” of industrial estate facilities around Map Ta Phut port that were affected, and issue regulations to ensure the safety of workers.
Suriya added that the ministry had tasked the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand, which is responsible for the Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate, to coordinate with SPRC in providing appropriate compensation to affected communities and businesses in the industrial estate, which are mostly petroleum refiners.
Earlier this week SRPC announced that it would establish a centre in association with Rayong authorities to accept complaints from people affected by the incident, and has promised to provide suitable compensation in both short and long terms.
On Tuesday the Puenchumchon (Friends of Communities) Association announced it would train schoolchildren in Rayong to prepare for possible leakage of hazardous chemicals from the industrial estate.
“The training will cover instructions on using safety equipment and an evacuation drill,” association manager Monchai Raksujjarit said.
“After the training, the association will install safety equipment and evacuation kits at Rayong Witthayakhom School in Muang district, where the training will be held.”
Puenchumchon was established by petrochemical and energy entrepreneurs in Rayong and now counts 17 companies as its members. Among the founding members are PTT Group, SCG Group, BLCP Power, and Global Power Synergy.
Published : February 02, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022