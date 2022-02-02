Industry Ministry will set up panel to investigate Rayong oil spill

An underwater pipeline owned by Star Petroleum Refining (SPRC) sprung a leak last Tuesday, releasing approximately 160,000 litres of oil into the sea before the leak could be plugged.

On Saturday, Rayong’s Mae Ram Phueng Beach was declared a disaster zone after oil from the spill washed ashore. Satellite images showed the slick had spread across 47 square kilometres of sea.

“The objective of the committee is to uncover the exact amount of oil that has seeped into the sea, the cause of the incident and to find solutions that will sustainably mitigate the environmental impact,” Suriya said.

“The panel will consist of experts in related fields, representatives from local communities and relevant government agencies including the Marine Department, the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand, the Pollution Control Department and the Public Health Ministry.”

Headed by the Industry Ministry, the panel will also supervise the “repair” of industrial estate facilities around Map Ta Phut port that were affected, and issue regulations to ensure the safety of workers.