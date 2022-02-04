Rayong oil spill not a huge emergency anymore, says operations centre

Royal Thai Navy spokesman, Rear Admiral Apichart Worapamon, said aerial images taken by Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) showed that the oil slick running from Mae Ram Phueng Beach, Khao Laem Ya-Mu Ko Samet National Park and Koh Samet Island had been dispersed.

He said no traces of oil were found on the coral reefs in Ao Phrao Bay, and that water in 14 areas meets the standard and there is no oil contamination.

Khao Laem Ya-Mu Ko Samet National Park chief Thawat Jenkarn said no abnormalities were spotted on coral reefs or marine life in the national park area. He added that more diving operations will be held to ensure marine life is not affected.