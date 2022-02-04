Rayong oil spill not a huge emergency anymore, says operations centre

Moves to disperse the spill were kicked off immediately after an underwater pipeline owned by Star Petroleum Refining (SPRC) sprung a leak at 10.10pm on January 25, some 20km off Map Ta Phut Industrial Port.
Royal Thai Navy spokesman, Rear Admiral Apichart Worapamon, said aerial images taken by Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) showed that the oil slick running from Mae Ram Phueng Beach, Khao Laem Ya-Mu Ko Samet National Park and Koh Samet Island had been dispersed.
He said no traces of oil were found on the coral reefs in Ao Phrao Bay, and that water in 14 areas meets the standard and there is no oil contamination.
Khao Laem Ya-Mu Ko Samet National Park chief Thawat Jenkarn said no abnormalities were spotted on coral reefs or marine life in the national park area. He added that more diving operations will be held to ensure marine life is not affected.
Marine Department's Marine Safety and Environment Bureau director Pitak Wattanapongpisan added that the department will monitor the situation closely to tackle emerging issues.
Rayong deputy governor Anan Nakniyom said people can file complaints at grievance checkpoints until February 11, as well as via the Rayong Provincial Government Centre and 14 Local Administrative Organisations in the area.
Separately, Conservation Area Administration Office 2 (Sri Racha) director Satit Pinkul said tourists can visit Khao Laem Ya-Mu Ko Samet National Park under Covid-19 prevention measures as usual.
Related stories:
Published : February 04, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022