SPRC distributes care packages among fishermen to make up for oil spill

In an announcement on Thursday, SPRC said that apart from handing out care packages, it has also sent a team to study the progress in the elimination of the oil slick, as well as find out what problems local communities may have.

“The company has tied up with Rayong authorities to set up a complaint centre at Ban Sabai Sabai Resort. The centre is open daily from 9am to 3.30pm. People can also file complaints via the 1567 hotline,” the announcement said.

“So far the company has used 10 boats to deploy boom around the oil slick to stop it from floating toward the shoreline and has deployed some drones and a helicopter to monitor the slick’s movement in real-time so we can adjust the boom’s direction accordingly,” the announcement added. “More than 350 SPRC staff and volunteers have been patrolling the beaches daily to pick up trash and remove equipment used in the clean-up operation.”