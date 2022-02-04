Trimmed down Cobra Gold exercises set for Feb 20 to March 5

However, all four areas of training will remain, with the one dubbed Command Post Exercise (CPX) will repeat and solving problems detected in last year’s event, he said.

Another side event on Humanitarian/Civic Assistance (HCA), which is also part of the four areas of training, began on January 28 and will wrap up on March 3. The activities involved include construction and repair work in five local schools in Rayong and four other provinces.

The Army expects to benefit from Cobra Gold on three levels: good public image on the global level, a boost in military efficiency at the national level, and strengthening of military ties with participating countries.

The exercises are also expected to result in the construction and repairing of local schools, boost revenue for local communities and spark new friendships between Thais and foreign troops.