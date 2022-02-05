China donates another 100,000 Sinopharm doses to Thailand

The embassy said in a Facebook post on Friday that China was happy to help Thailand in the battle against Covid-19.
Princess Maha Chakri responded by thanking China for helping boost health security for Thai citizens.
This is the sixth batch donated by China, which has given Thailand 50.85 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, so far.
Published : February 05, 2022
By : THE NATION
