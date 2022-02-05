Thu, February 10, 2022

China donates another 100,000 Sinopharm doses to Thailand

Chinese Ambassador Han Zhiqiang on Thursday handed over 100,000 doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines to a representative of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.

The embassy said in a Facebook post on Friday that China was happy to help Thailand in the battle against Covid-19.

Princess Maha Chakri responded by thanking China for helping boost health security for Thai citizens.

This is the sixth batch donated by China, which has given Thailand 50.85 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, so far.

 

