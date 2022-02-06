Thu, February 10, 2022

in-focus

Thailand records 10,879 Covid-19 cases and 20 deaths on Sunday

Public Health Ministry reported on Sunday (February 6) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 10,879 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, 178 of whom are foreign travellers.

Death toll increased by 20, while 8,285 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,497,001 – 2,383,673 of whom have recovered, 91,037 are still in hospitals and 22,291 have died.

Separately, another 31,479 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 53,255 their second shot and 165,448 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 116,878,247.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 394.00 million on Sunday, 312.79 million of whom have recovered, 75.46 million are active cases (91,171 in severe condition) and 5.75 million have died (up by 8,326).

Thailand ranks 30th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 77.96 million, followed by India with 42.18 million, Brazil with 26.47 million, France with 20.60 million and the UK with 17.74 million.

Related News

Published : February 06, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Task force to crack down on fishing trawlers using ‘green diesel’

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Ministry of Public Health to stop registering COVID-19 case as an emergency

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Secretary of the Muslim World League to visit Thailand on Valentine day

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Boxer in viral video touts self-defence benefit of Muay Thai

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Latest News

Task force to crack down on fishing trawlers using ‘green diesel’

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Loans for Thai SMEs eyeing foray into RCEP markets

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Ministry of Public Health to stop registering COVID-19 case as an emergency

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Secretary of the Muslim World League to visit Thailand on Valentine day

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.