Thailand records 10,879 Covid-19 cases and 20 deaths on Sunday

Death toll increased by 20, while 8,285 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.
The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,497,001 – 2,383,673 of whom have recovered, 91,037 are still in hospitals and 22,291 have died.
Separately, another 31,479 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 53,255 their second shot and 165,448 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 116,878,247.
According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 394.00 million on Sunday, 312.79 million of whom have recovered, 75.46 million are active cases (91,171 in severe condition) and 5.75 million have died (up by 8,326).
Thailand ranks 30th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 77.96 million, followed by India with 42.18 million, Brazil with 26.47 million, France with 20.60 million and the UK with 17.74 million.
Published : February 06, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022