Thailand records 10,879 Covid-19 cases and 20 deaths on Sunday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,497,001 – 2,383,673 of whom have recovered, 91,037 are still in hospitals and 22,291 have died.

Separately, another 31,479 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 53,255 their second shot and 165,448 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 116,878,247.