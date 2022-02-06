Thu, February 10, 2022

Tourists moved to safety as forest fire breaks out in Phuket’s Rawai area

Tourists were evacuated when a forest fire broke out on Laem Krating Cape in Phuket’s Rawai subdistrict on Saturday.

The blaze, which had spread quickly by 8pm, could not be tackled immediately because the area was unreachable. The fire covered two rai of a steep hill and flames were first spotted at around 4pm.

The site was about 1.5 kilometres from Laem Krating Resort.

Phuket governor Narong Woonciew and related agencies showed up at the scene at about 8.30pm, by which time Rawai Municipality officials and forest rangers had been able to suppress the fire. They were reportedly at the scene keeping an eye on the situation as of press time.

No casualties were reported.

Published : February 06, 2022

By : THE NATION

