Thailand records 10,470 Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths on Monday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,507,471 – 2,392,384 of whom have recovered, 92,784 are still in hospitals and 22,303 have died.

Separately, another 11,063 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 15,217 their second shot and 190,258 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 117,094,785.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 395.98 million on Monday, 314.91 million of whom have recovered, 75.31 million are active cases (90,593 in severe condition) and 5.76 million have died (up by 6,352).

Thailand ranks 30th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 78.02 million, followed by India with 42.27 million, Brazil with 26.54 million, France with 20.76 million and the UK with 17.8 million.