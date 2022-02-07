Thailand eyes free coverage for infertility to boost birthrates

Births in Thailand have hit a critically low level with less than 600,000 deliveries reported for the first time in 2020.

“The NHSO board agreed in November to cover people who require infertility treatment. However, this coverage does not apply to surrogacy,” NHSO secretary-general Dr Jadet Thammathat-Aree said on Sunday.

“We have submitted details of infertility treatment coverage to the Department of Health and the Royal Thai College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, who will make necessary adjustments and then return it to the NHSO. The next step will be estimating the cost and annual usage of such benefits, so NHSO can allocate funds accordingly.”