Thailand eyes free coverage for infertility to boost birthrates

Births in Thailand have hit a critically low level with less than 600,000 deliveries reported for the first time in 2020.
“The NHSO board agreed in November to cover people who require infertility treatment. However, this coverage does not apply to surrogacy,” NHSO secretary-general Dr Jadet Thammathat-Aree said on Sunday.
“We have submitted details of infertility treatment coverage to the Department of Health and the Royal Thai College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, who will make necessary adjustments and then return it to the NHSO. The next step will be estimating the cost and annual usage of such benefits, so NHSO can allocate funds accordingly.”
NHSO reckons the final draft of the coverage will be ready before the government announces mid-year budget allocation.
“The NHSO will also ensure that people who are not ready to have children have access to free contraceptives [condoms and birth control pills], while those ready to be parents but are facing difficulties will also be covered under the national health security scheme,” Jadet said.
Published : February 07, 2022
By : THE NATION
