Impact of Rayong oil spill on marine ecosystem will only be visible in a year, says researcher

“The authorities evaluate the impact of a chemical or oil spill from a short-term perspective, with no in-depth follow up on the effect it may have had on aquatic wildlife and the marine ecosystem,” said Prof Dr Woranop Wiyakarn, director of Aquatic Resources Research Institute and a professor at Chulalongkorn’s Marine Science Department.

“Coral reefs are mostly overlooked as they are often marked ‘clean’ once the oil slick is cleaned up,” he said. “In reality though, a large amount of oil and other toxic chemicals released in the water can affect the coral reef’s fertility, making them unable to discharge eggs and sperm to generate new coral.

“Even if some types of coral can still produce sperm and eggs, the residue of oil in the water can spoil them and halt the propagation of new reefs,” he added.