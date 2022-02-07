Impact of Rayong oil spill on marine ecosystem will only be visible in a year, says researcher

“The authorities evaluate the impact of a chemical or oil spill from a short-term perspective, with no in-depth follow up on the effect it may have had on aquatic wildlife and the marine ecosystem,” said Prof Dr Woranop Wiyakarn, director of Aquatic Resources Research Institute and a professor at Chulalongkorn’s Marine Science Department.
“Coral reefs are mostly overlooked as they are often marked ‘clean’ once the oil slick is cleaned up,” he said. “In reality though, a large amount of oil and other toxic chemicals released in the water can affect the coral reef’s fertility, making them unable to discharge eggs and sperm to generate new coral.
“Even if some types of coral can still produce sperm and eggs, the residue of oil in the water can spoil them and halt the propagation of new reefs,” he added.
Woranop said the process of coral becoming infertile will show in about one year or more after the oil spill.
“Though the sterility is mostly temporary, it will take around three to five years for the coral to return to its original level of fertility,” he added.
Woranop also pointed out that the oil spill took place just ahead of the time corals release their eggs and sperm, which usually happens between February and April every year. Hence, he said, the damage done to coral reefs along Rayong’s shoreline would be worse compared to other oil-spill incidents.
“Researchers from Chulalongkorn University will survey the ecosystem in the area and test samples of water, soil and marine life over the next few months. We will then submit the results to relevant authorities so they can set a long-term rehabilitation plan and take steps accordingly,” he said.
Published : February 07, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022