Thu, February 10, 2022

in-focus

Pheu Thai’s by-election win will change national politics: poll

The opposition Pheu Thai Party’s landslide win in the Bangkok by-election will have an impact on national politics, according to the majority of respondents in a Suan Dusit Poll survey.

Pheu Thai Party candidate Surachart Thienthong won the Bangkok Constituency 9 seat on January 30 with a tally of 29,416 votes, decisively beating the ruling party’s candidate.

Move Forward Party's Krunphol Tiansuwan came second on 20,361 votes while Kla Party’s Atavit Suwannapakdee was third on 20,047.

The Suan Dusit Poll survey "By-election and Thai politics" was conducted from January 31 to February 3 on 1,067 eligible voters.

The results were as follows.

Will the by-election result affect Thai politics?

– Yes: 60.83 per cent

– No: 39.17 per cent

What did the result signify?

– Ruling party on a downward trajectory: 38.95 per cent

– Voters gave opportunities to new parties: 37.06 per cent

Was result satisfactory?

– Do not care: 48.27 per cent

– Satisfied: 39.64 per cent

– Dissatisfied: 12.09 per cent

Will by-election result affect the upcoming Bangkok governor election?

– Candidates must improve strategy and communication with voters: 67.04 per cent

– Competition will intensify: 53.07 per cent

– More people are paying attention to governor election: 51.56 per cent

– Parties will use by-election result as guide for governor candidates: 39.28 per cent

– Bangkok governor election should be held soon: 38.15 per cent

By-election’s impact on Thai politics?

– People will keep an eye on the work of politicians: 77.13 per cent

– Politics will intensify: 60.44 per cent

– Political parties must improve their strategies: 46.30 per cent

– Cabinet reshuffle and Parliament dissolution: 39.18 per cent

– More vote-buying by politicians: 33.59 per cent

