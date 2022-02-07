Pheu Thai’s by-election win will change national politics: poll

The Suan Dusit Poll survey "By-election and Thai politics" was conducted from January 31 to February 3 on 1,067 eligible voters.

The results were as follows.

Will the by-election result affect Thai politics?

– Yes: 60.83 per cent

– No: 39.17 per cent

What did the result signify?

– Ruling party on a downward trajectory: 38.95 per cent

– Voters gave opportunities to new parties: 37.06 per cent

Was result satisfactory?

– Do not care: 48.27 per cent

– Satisfied: 39.64 per cent

– Dissatisfied: 12.09 per cent