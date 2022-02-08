Tue, February 15, 2022

Thailand records 10,398 Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths on Tuesday

Ministry of Public Health reported on Tuesday (February 8) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 10,398 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, 202 of whom have arrived in Thailand from abroad.

Death toll increased by 17, while 8,922 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

Cumulative cases in the country since January 1, 2022 are at 294,434.
 

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,517,869 – 2,401,306 of whom have recovered, 94,243 are still in hospitals and 22,320 have died.

Separately, another 21,782 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 31,719 their second shot and 331,689 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 117,479,975.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 398.52 million on Tuesday, 318.06 million of whom have recovered, 74.69 million are active cases (90,367 in severe condition) and 5.77 million have died (up by 8,126).

Thailand ranks 30th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 78.37 million, followed by India with 42.33 million, Brazil with 26.61 million, France with 20.8 million and the UK with 17.87 million.

Published : February 08, 2022

By : THE NATION

