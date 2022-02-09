Thailand records 13,182 Covid-19 cases and 24 deaths on Wednesday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,531,051 – 2,409,877 of whom have recovered, 98,830 are still in hospitals and 22,344 have died.

Separately, another 38,732 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 48,034 their second shot and 423,077 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 117,989,818.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 401.17 million on Wednesday, 320.96 million of whom have recovered, 74.43 million are active cases (89,919 in severe condition) and 5.78 million have died (up by 11,785).

Thailand ranks 30th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 78.56 million, followed by India with 42.41 million, Brazil with 26.78 million, France with 20.8 million and the UK with 17.93 million.