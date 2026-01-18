Anutin: Bhumjaithai won’t touch Chapters 1–2, satisfied with 2017 charter

At Khlong Lat Mayom Floating Market in Bangkok, Anutin Charnvirakul, Prime Minister and Interior Minister, and leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, set out the party’s position on constitutional amendments.

He said Bhumjaithai was clear that it would not touch Chapters 1 and 2. He noted that amending the constitution involves specific procedures and said that if a public referendum went a certain way, the party would not oppose it. However, he stressed that Chapters 1 and 2 must remain and must not have any impact on royal powers.

Anutin also said there was fake news circulating on social media claiming that Bhumjaithai intended to amend the entire constitution. He insisted the party was not leading any push to rewrite the charter and said Bhumjaithai was satisfied with the current constitution.

Still, he said he understood arguments from those campaigning for a “people’s constitution” that was not drafted under the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO), but reiterated that Chapters 1 and 2 must remain.