Sun, February 20, 2022

Health volunteers to be given THB500 more to boost morale

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a central budget of 3.15 billion baht to be paid to village health and public health volunteers in a bid to raise their morale in the battle against Covid-19.

Deputy government spokesperson Traisulee Traisoranakul said 1,039,729 village health volunteers and 10,577 public health volunteers would receive 500 baht each for six months from October 2021 to March 2022 in addition to the current 1,000 baht per month.

She said these volunteers would perform additional duties to contain the spread of Covid-19, such as informing the public about the situation as it develops, creating awareness about Covid-19 vaccines and boosters, conducting surveys to enable people to receive their jabs and monitoring patients at home or in community isolation facilities.

Traisulee Traisoranakul

“This aims to ensure community safety, create awareness among people and boost the volunteers’ morale,” she added.

The Public Health Ministry appointed village health and public health volunteers to monitor and contain the spread of Covid-19 in communities since February 2020.

So far, the volunteers have created awareness of the situation among 7.42 million people, screened 1.09 million at risk of infection, contacted 14 million households, sent 3,514 patients to public health facilities, reported Covid-19 ATK test results 37,643 times and invited precisely 14,864,145 people aged 60 or above and people with chronic diseases to receive their first jabs and 9,638,559 to get a second jab.

