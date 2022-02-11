Eating ‘squid shot’ could be harmful to your health

Squid shot is a novelty food in which live squid are put in a shot glass filled at the bottom with seafood sauce. Consumers would let the squid suck in the sauce before eating it alive by biting into its head and then body, or swallowing it whole if the squid is small enough.

“Eating raw seafood would allow vibrio parahaemolyticus into the body. It is a kind of bacteria mostly found in sea mud. It could cause stomach ache, diarrhoea, and food poisoning. In a serious case it could cause ulcers in the stomach and intestines,” Department of Health director-general Dr Suwanchai Wattanayingjaroenchai said on Friday.

“Besides bacteria, raw seafood such as squid, shrimp and shellfish could have parasites, such as the Anisakis spp. and Diphyllobothrium,” he added. “In Thailand these two parasites have been found in more than 50 types of seafood. When consumed foods that still have these parasites, patients will suffer stomach ache, abdominal distension, nausea, and other symptoms that are similar to those of gastritis.”