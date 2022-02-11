No evidence yet of Omicron wave peaking: Anutin

Anutin said he could not say categorically that the wave had peaked because more new cases could arise due to the behaviour of people.

“We are not locking down the country or enforcing many restrictions. We are only prohibiting the reopening of pubs and bars and telling the owners to convert them to restaurants, because if pubs and bars are opened, it’s clear many more people will be infected,” Anutin said.

He said the Thai public health system could still handle the Covid situation. Although there were many new cases, the number of fatalities and patients with severe symptoms needing ventilation and hospital beds had not increased, the minister added.

He said the rise in the number of new cases was expected because the Omicron strain spreads quickly, but its symptoms are not severe and many people have already received either base vaccines or booster doses, so they would not develop severe symptoms.

He said future measures would depend on the situation based on the number of fatalities and severe symptoms.