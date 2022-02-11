Bangkok governor candidate seeks NACC probe into his wealth

After more than six years in the university’s top job, the 49-year-old engineering professor stepped down in early December to contest the next Bangkok gubernatorial election as a Democrat candidate.

Suchatvee said on Friday that he had served with honesty as the KMITL president, without amassing unusual wealth.

“I feel that I am being treated unfairly and persecuted politically. My credibility and political goodwill are being undermined,” he added.

The House committee received a complaint from an anonymous party last month about Suchatvee's alleged wrongdoing, according to the panel’s spokesman, MP Thiratchai Phantumas, whose Move Forward Party is also in the gubernatorial race.

After resigning as KMITL president, Suchatvee declared personal assets of Bt141.7 million, up from Bt44 million in his previous declaration in 2016. According to the latest declaration, he and his wife have combined assets of Bt342.1 million and total debts of Bt35.2 million.